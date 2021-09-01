The U.S. Adventure Racing Association (USARA) National Championship is coming to the Cable area for the first time this fall.

Now in its 22nd year, the USARA National Championship is the premier amateur adventure racing event in the United States. From Sept. 10 to 11, the best teams in the United States will trek, bike and paddle nonstop around Cable in a quest to find remote checkpoints, navigating with just a map and compass, with the goal of completing as much of a secret course as they can in under 30 hours, with the goal of earning the title of national champions.

