The U.S. Adventure Racing Association (USARA) National Championship is coming to the Cable area for the first time this fall.
Now in its 22nd year, the USARA National Championship is the premier amateur adventure racing event in the United States. From Sept. 10 to 11, the best teams in the United States will trek, bike and paddle nonstop around Cable in a quest to find remote checkpoints, navigating with just a map and compass, with the goal of completing as much of a secret course as they can in under 30 hours, with the goal of earning the title of national champions.
A question about the recent decision on Aug. 23 by the Hayward Area School District's Board of Education's decision to reverse its Aug. 16 decision that required mask wearing until Oct. 18 to making mask wearing optional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.