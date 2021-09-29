Namekagon Transit in partnership with Jack Links Inc., Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe, Sawyer County Sherriff Court Services Division/Huber, and Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development has received an award of $99,540 from the National Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP) Community Rides Grant.

The grant is for the Minong Access Commuter Project that will establish a transportation service to Jack Links in Minong. The public-private partnership will provide access to employment for Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) tribal members as well as Sawyer County inmates on the Huber work-release program and those with a criminal record who are having difficulty finding sustainable employment.

