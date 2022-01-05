The Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) will host its 12th annual ice fishing event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, on Nelson Lake, with headquarters at the public boat landing parking lot on Gerlach Road.

This is a nonprofit event, with Johnson Financial Group as the major sponsor. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Nelson Lake Association Fish Sticks program and other local nonprofits.

