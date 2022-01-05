...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) will host its 12th annual ice fishing event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, on Nelson Lake, with headquarters at the public boat landing parking lot on Gerlach Road.
This is a nonprofit event, with Johnson Financial Group as the major sponsor. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Nelson Lake Association Fish Sticks program and other local nonprofits.
