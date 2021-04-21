...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
Musky Festival 2021 queen, princess candidates sought
The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates for the 2021 Hayward Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant. This year’s Musky Festival is set for June 25-27.
Young ladies who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2021-22 school year and will attend a Hayward area high school are invited to apply. Candidates earn a scholarship for their post-high school education and have fun while doing it. All candidates will receive a scholarship between $200 and $1,200.
