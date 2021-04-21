The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates for the 2021 Hayward Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant. This year’s Musky Festival is set for June 25-27.

Young ladies who will be a sophomore, junior or senior in the 2021-22 school year and will attend a Hayward area high school are invited to apply. Candidates earn a scholarship for their post-high school education and have fun while doing it. All candidates will receive a scholarship between $200 and $1,200.

