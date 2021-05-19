Runners and walkers are invited to register online on the Hayward Chamber of Commerce website for the 2021 Hayward Musky Festival 5K and 10K run-walk to be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27, in downtown Hayward.

Persons can guarantee a race shirt by registering before June 11. There is an all-new run-walk shirt design for 2021.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments