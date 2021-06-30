The Hayward Musky Festival 5K run-walk and 10K run drew 236 participants between both races plus more than 50 kids for the Minnow Run on a cool, cloudy Sunday morning June 27 in downtown Hayward.

The winners in the 5-kilometer run were Nicole Porath (female) of Northfield, Minnesota, and Owen Dickenson (male) of Solon Springs.

