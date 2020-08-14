Two traditional large-scale fishing contests in the Hayward lakes area — the Big Chip Musky Hunt and the annual Muskies Inc. Fall Tournament — have been canceled due to COVID-19 and associated uncertainties.

Held annually on the weekend after Labor Day, the Big Chip Musky Hunt will not be launched on the Chippewa Flowage this year. And the Hayward Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. announced it has cancelled its 2020 fall tournament, which is normally held on multiple lakes throughout the area during the first weekend in October.

