The Hayward Community Schools Music Boosters will host their 30th annual spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in the Hayward High School Commons, prior to the home football game against Medford.

Tickets are $7 per adult, $5 per student, $20 for a family and $8 for a take-out meal.

