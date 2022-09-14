...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Folk-rock band Lehto & Wright play the Park Center Friday Lehto & Wright, a Minnesota-based folk-rock and progressive rock band, will play the Park Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Lehto & Wright have a sound that is a unique blend of traditional and modern styles. By taking cues from the British Isles and American folk traditions and interpreting them with contemporary guitar-based arrangements, Lehto & Wright have taken a unique approach to the world of folk, folk-rock and progressive rock.
Lehto & Wright was born from John Wright’s recording sessions for his solo album, “Just Left of Center.” The three musicians — Wright, Steve Lehto and Matt Jacobs— had worked together in many different musical environments from indie pop to Latin jazz to Irish traditional. In the solo album recording sessions the band discovered its shared love of electrified folk music and progressive rock.
