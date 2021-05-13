...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Very dry conditions with low relative humidity values of 15 to 20
percent are expected today. Winds will be from the southeast at 5
to 12 mph with gusts of 10 to 15 mph. Be sure to check for burning
restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
The Hayward Library Foundation donates $19,000 to the Weiss Community Library. Foundation members celebrating the donation include (from left) Martha Zych, Karen Menke, Librarian Molly Lank-Jones, Bean Timmerman and Cookie Bonicatto.
Photo by Ann Larson
Bean Timmerman moves the fundraising needle to over the $600K mark.
The Hayward Library Foundation (HLF) moved the fundraising needle beyond the $600,000 mark recently in its $2 million Bridge to the Future campaign launched in 2017.
“Three years ago the Foundation had $251,000 in assets. As of today, we have $628,000 in assets,” said HLF Treasurer Karen Menke. “The Foundation began scheduled payouts to the library in 2020. Since inception, the Foundation has given $36,000 to the library, $19,000 this year.”
