The Hayward Library Foundation (HLF) moved the fundraising needle beyond the $600,000 mark recently in its $2 million Bridge to the Future campaign launched in 2017.

“Three years ago the Foundation had $251,000 in assets. As of today, we have $628,000 in assets,” said HLF Treasurer Karen Menke. “The Foundation began scheduled payouts to the library in 2020. Since inception, the Foundation has given $36,000 to the library, $19,000 this year.”

