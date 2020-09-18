BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been charged in Sauk County with felony child neglect in the overdose death of her 1-year-old daughter.

According to a criminal complaint, the child died in February of 2019 after ingesting a large amount of an anti-depressant medication prescribed to her mother, Mariah Gay.

