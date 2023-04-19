Well, I found it! As promised last week, this is the delicious recipe I wanted to again share, to enjoy that leftover holiday ham bone. This comforting, hearty chowder was inspired by a soup served in a popular café in Rochester, made more nutritious by adding cooked wild rice for fiber and other nutrients---another one of my favorite recipe contest wins. No worries if you don’t have a leftover ham bone, a large meaty smoked ham hock will work just as well.

WILD RICE AND HAM CHOWDER

Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached and would love questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.

