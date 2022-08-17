This last Saturday at the Town of Round Lake Firefighters picnic we had several lucky winners of prizes and cash. The $500 winner this year was Ken Fenton from Hayward. Second place prize of $200 was won by Ed Borawski. The $100 prize went to Gill Parrott of Chicago. Gill said he has been supporting the Round Lake Fire Dept. for 30 years and enjoys doing it.
The Bucket raffle winners are as follows: The Die cast Fire truck with a Carrier Truck, Paw Patrol Marshall Marcus Plush Toy, a day at the Fire Station all donated by the Auxiliary. Also, a Firefighter Whirligig donated by Timber Bay. These were won by JJ Smleja. Green Bay Packer 2021 autographed football. Donated by the Packers, plus a Davante Adams Field Jersey: Donated by Muriel and Wayne Janitschke. Won by Erin Blum. #1 Fun Times Package donated by Louie’s Landing, JB’s Moose Lake Shack, Christina’s Y-Pines, Robbins’s Nest, Dow’s Corner & Big Musky Resort. Won by Sue Schroeder. #2 Fun Times Package donated by Tally Ho Supper Club, Ray Jay’s, Christina’s Y Pines Robbins Nest Dow’s Corner, & Musky Tail. Won Buy Gary Stryker. #3 Fun Times Package donated by Louie’s Landing, JB’s Shack, Christina’s Y Pines, Bolder Lodge, Big Musky Resort & Musky Tail. Won by Laura Schroeder. #4 Fun Times Package donated by Tally Ho Supper Club, Robbin’s Nest Christina’s Y Pines, Treland’s Resort & Big Musky Resort. Won by Steve Moncel. A Up North Quilt made and donated by Wendie Miller. Won by Sue Phillips. Black Cherry Burl Bowl Made and donated by Ken Woodie and Robin Egge / Natural Uniques. Won by Kari Strandlund. A Gardner Package donated by Vicki & Ron Kvamme. Won by Scott Hrovat. Moose Quilt made and donated by Joan Linahon. Won by Michelle Koehler. Meat Package donated by Lynn’s Custom Meats & Catering. Won by Kari Strandlund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.