Over the past 30 days the Round Lake Fire Department has responded to several structure fires that have caused severe damage or even a total loss to the homes or structures. I have always said that most of the time fire follows people.

What I mean by that is during the winter months people spend a lot of time inside their homes or workshops or other structures that provide a comfortable environment out of the cold. Of course, we rely on heating equipment to warm these buildings, which is one of the reasons we see more structure fires in winter.

