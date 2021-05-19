This week there is fishing news to report. The crappies are hitting plastics, Gulp and, of course, crappie minnows. I found out last Sunday and that you don’t have to use minnows. A 1/64th-ounce jig tipped with a plastic twister tail or the Berkley Gulp works fine.

Three of us were out fishing last weekend and caught over 40 crappies within four hours. All fish were released unharmed. Most fish were 6 to 9 inches with a few hitting 11 inches. We did some walleye fishing also, with a couple of nice fish on but they did not make it into the boat.

