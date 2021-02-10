...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Results from Pool League last Thursday had Dean Broberg and Roger Winters finishing in first place. Second place was taken by Tom Koehler and Brad Daywitt. The TP award went to Joan Linahon and Ron Neitzel. Everyone had a great time. Keep in mind, if you are interested in having some fun on a cool winter night, please join us. Pool League is open to anyone who would like to play. It costs just $3 and meets every Thursday at Louie’s at 6:30 p.m.
I recently spoke to Joel Miller from Mystic Moose Resort about fishing. He said things have been slow with not too many people being on the lake. I also got a report from Keith Schafer, a part-time resident on Moose Lake who said he was out on Saturday for a good share of the day with a friend. They caught several fish, releasing several smaller ones and harvesting six crappies, a nice perch and one keeper walleye. They did have to work for these fish by being on the lake for most of the day.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
