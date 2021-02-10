Results from Pool League last Thursday had Dean Broberg and Roger Winters finishing in first place. Second place was taken by Tom Koehler and Brad Daywitt. The TP award went to Joan Linahon and Ron Neitzel. Everyone had a great time. Keep in mind, if you are interested in having some fun on a cool winter night, please join us. Pool League is open to anyone who would like to play. It costs just $3 and meets every Thursday at Louie’s at 6:30 p.m.

I recently spoke to Joel Miller from Mystic Moose Resort about fishing. He said things have been slow with not too many people being on the lake. I also got a report from Keith Schafer, a part-time resident on Moose Lake who said he was out on Saturday for a good share of the day with a friend. They caught several fish, releasing several smaller ones and harvesting six crappies, a nice perch and one keeper walleye. They did have to work for these fish by being on the lake for most of the day.

