...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING...
Areas of light freezing drizzle, light snow, and fog are possible
this morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and
low visibilities for the morning commute.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of
ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution...
especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow
plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Keep an eye on your roof this winter, says the Wisconsin Office of Consumer Insurance. Whether you have fresh snow, packed snow or ice piling up it could start to give you problems. If it looks like the amount of snow or ice exceeds 20-25 pounds per square foot of roof space, you might need to remove some of it to prevent damage. Remember, a square foot of snow weighs more if it’s wet or icy. I did some calculating. One inch of rain will equal approximately 10 inches of snow. Wet, heavy snow will be much more. One thousand square feet of roof, if covered with 10 inches of average snow, will translate into 623 gallons of water sitting on your roof. Now how much does that 623 gallons weigh? Water weighs 8.33 pounds per gallon. I know you can do the math, but I will do it for you. 623 X 8.33 pounds = 5189 pounds. That is like having a car sitting on your roof over the winter. Wait, we are not done yet. The average home may have 2,000 square feet of living area, plus your garage. If you have a pitched roof, add one fourth more to get your square footage. Length X width = plus one fourth more. I started thinking I better start taking the snow off my roof. I almost have one building done, with three buildings to go. This is work. But it must be done, so you don’t have major problems. Good luck cleaning off your buildings.
Pool League last Thursday, January 5, had 5 teams playing. I must say we again had some very good competition. Like last week, we finished in a three-way tie. At 9:30 p.m. the playoffs began. Pool did not get over until after 10 p.m., which made it a little late. The results were as follows: First place went to Jeff Williams and newcomer Murry Johnson. Second place Dean Broberg and Dane Resh. The TP award went to Mike Williams and Maggie Brown. It was a great night, with fun had by all.
