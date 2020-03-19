Chris and Tammy from Virgin Timber Resort passed along the following information: “We want to thank everyone for all the support over the past few years. We have enjoyed getting to know our community and all the wonderful people in it. Moving forward, the Virgin Timber Resort Lodge is a community space and event center. As events get finalized they will be publicized throughout the Moose Lake news column, social media and our website. We are very excited about these changes and hope that you will join us in making this space something that the community is proud of. Feel free to reach out to us with any questions, comments or concerns.”
I talked with a few of my contacts on Moose Lake about the crappie bite over the weekend. One report was that the fishing was slow with only several small crappies being caught. I took that as good news because it tells me that there was a good spawn a few years ago. These small fish are the future to some nice fish that will develop in the years to come. We must have a good population of small fish to let us know that they are reproducing well in Moose Lake. I’m sure our fish crib project is helping these smaller fish survive over the winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.