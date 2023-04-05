...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Oak Wilt Disease threatens oak trees in the towns of Round Lake and Spider Lake. Watch the DNR’s new video about this devastating fungal disease at: www.dnr.wi.gov key word: “oak wilt” Oak wilt kills trees in the red oak group (red, black and northern pin oaks), and also harms trees in the white oak group (white, bur and swamp white oaks). White oak leaves have rounded lobes. Help protect oak trees from oak wilt— don’t prune or otherwise “wound” oaks from April through July. Oak Wilt is here in the Towns of Round Lake and Spider Lake! Red oak leaves typically have pointed lob. White oak leaves have rounded lobes.
Learn if your property is at risk, how to reduce the spread of oak wilt in a forested area, how to know if a tree has oak wilt and much more. Oak wilt is widespread in southern Wisconsin but in much of northern Wisconsin it is still a new and uncommon disease.
