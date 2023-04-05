Oak Wilt Disease threatens oak trees in the towns of Round Lake and Spider Lake. Watch the DNR’s new video about this devastating fungal disease at: www.dnr.wi.gov key word: “oak wilt” Oak wilt kills trees in the red oak group (red, black and northern pin oaks), and also harms trees in the white oak group (white, bur and swamp white oaks). White oak leaves have rounded lobes. Help protect oak trees from oak wilt— don’t prune or otherwise “wound” oaks from April through July. Oak Wilt is here in the Towns of Round Lake and Spider Lake! Red oak leaves typically have pointed lob. White oak leaves have rounded lobes.

Learn if your property is at risk, how to reduce the spread of oak wilt in a forested area, how to know if a tree has oak wilt and much more. Oak wilt is widespread in southern Wisconsin but in much of northern Wisconsin it is still a new and uncommon disease.

