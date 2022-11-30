...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Attention pool players, this Thursday evening pool starts for another season. 6:30 is our start time at Louie’s. It will be fun to get back to playing again. One person that we will miss is Roger Winters. As most of you know he and wife Faye have moved to Colorado to be closer to their family. Because of ambulance duty I will have to miss several of the Thursday night games in December. We are short of EMTs so I am filling in when I can. Keep me informed so I can put the results in the paper. Have fun everyone.
The deer rifle season is over for this year. Archery will continue until January 8, 2023. Muzzle loader season started last Monday the 28 th and will run until December 7 th . Please refer to the DNR website for more detailed regulations statewide.
