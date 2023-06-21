(Jim) This past week was a busy week. Kevin Bushnick founder of the YCA or Youth Conservation Alliance sponsored the annual Father’s Day weekend fishing tournament on Round Lake. Kevin and I put together the annual Youth Musky Hunt on Moose Lake about 13 years ago. About three years ago Kevin started the Father’s Day event on Round Lake. Kevin is a promotor and loves doing things for the younger population. This year’s event on Round Lake had about 50 participants. I was fishing on Saturday with a young girl by the name of Lydia Brown and her mother Ginny Brown. They were guided by John Myhre. I came along to take pictures and help where I could. We caught around 40 fish between us. John did not fish. We caught northern pike, largemouth bass and one walleye at 14 inches. It was a fun afternoon. After John dropped Lydia and her mother off Lydia was fishing off the dock in front of their home on the lake when she caught an 18-inch smallmouth bass. This won Lydia one of the bass trophies. She was very excited. Another trophy was won by 8-year-old Emmett Al-Moghrabi so of Nick and Amber Al-Moghrabi of Hayward. Emmett caught a 25-inch walleye while fishing with his grandfather Tom Dillon. There is more on this tournament elsewhere in this paper.
(Tammy) Last week Moose Lake was affected by the smoke from the wildfires. We had forecasted temps in the 80s but with the smoke cover our highs stuck around in the 70s. The air quality has improved a little bit and with it the warmer temperatures are returning. We have not had much of anything for rain lately which has had our fire danger up to the High level.
