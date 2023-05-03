For years EMT’s and First Responders have been taught how to take care of sick and injured people about the same way with some adjustments here and there to their procedures. American Heart Association makes changes to the way CPR is performed after careful research and discussion by many medical professionals. One major change that must be made is when you are taking care of people in the wilderness. In this location you must adjust to the way things are done to people because of very limited resources. You will not have very few first aid supplies, blood pressure cuff, stethoscope or a stretcher. One major item that we are used to having right on our side is a portable radio. A radio that we can use to talk to just about anyone for advice and information. In the wilderness we have to do without all these items. You are forced to improvise.
EMT/Round Lake Firefighter Mark Gritzmacher felt that it would be a perfect opportunity to set up a Wilderness First Aid class for interested EMT’s, Firefighters, and First responders. Mark had recently written a grant for the Round Lake Fire Department. The Fire Department was awarded this most needed Grant from the State several months ago. The Grant covered the expense of this Wilderness training along with some most needed equipment for the Fire Department.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers if they consider the elimination of the personal property tax on business assets – not property tax on real estate – is a good thing since both Gov. Evers and the Republican-led legislative leadership in the senate and assembly are all agreeing that it should be eliminated.
