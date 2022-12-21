Spending my carrier with the Eau Claire Fire Department in the Fire Prevention Division I spoke many times to the public about fire safety. Especially at this time of the year when we must rely on our heating devices to warm our homes. We also like to trim our homes for the holidays, which includes burning candles and bringing fresh cut trees into our homes. Because of these things happen during the winter month’s structure fires with carbon Monoxide is the biggest killer that we are challenged with during this time of the year. Carbon monoxide is given off with all fires and is the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. On the average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 people per year to the emergency room in Wisconsin. This is according to the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program.

To protect your family from carbon monoxide, follow these simple safety tips:

