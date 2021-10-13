I called Frank Leuschen about the drawdown of Moose Lake. He said it will begin on Oct. 16 or 17, and the process will take several weeks. He will start off slowly, then increase the outward flow during the week. This all depends on how much rainfall we will be getting. If you still have a boat or pontoon on a lift, please consider moving it this weekend or it may get stranded on your lift for the winter.
The normal drawdown takes three to four weeks, but all of this depends on our rainfall. The lake must be down to its winter level, which is five feet lower than our normal full pool, before the lake starts to freeze. The freeze starts anytime after the middle of November. Frank will install the stoplogs after the water gets to a safe level. The stoplogs, which keep the lake at a constant level all winter long, must be in place before freezing.
The 2020 US Census reveals there are 1,500 new permanent residents in Sawyer County. These new residents have helped push real estate prices up and many feel the increase traffic congestion at times is a reflection of these new residents. In what other areas will their presence be noticed in the future? How will this influx of new people, many who are from large urban areas, impact Sawyer County in the future?
