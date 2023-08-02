(Part Two of two) Emily told us that loons have four basic calls, though there are some variations. Emily had recordings of all four of these calls which she played for us. All calls are given by both males and females, except for the yodel that can only be produced by males. The yodel is a territorial call given by male loons. The call begins with three notes that rise slowly and are followed by several undulating phrases. It communicates to any loons in the area “I am a male loon, I’m on my territory, and I’m prepared to defend it.” The wail resembles a wolf howl. Individual loons use this call to locate other loons. If you listen closely, you will hear a wailing loon saying, “where are you?” Indeed, that is what they are asking. The tremolo sounds like a quavering laugh. It is typically used when loons are disturbed. A variation of the tremolo is the flight call. It is usually given over lakes and is a loon’s way of requesting clearance for landing. If a loon on the lake responds with a yodel, the one in the air usually flies on to the next lake. The hoot is a soft, one-note call loons use in close quarters to call to chicks, mates, or even other loons in a social flock. In social groups, the hoot can be thought of as the loon’s way of saying “hi.”
Common Loons arrive on Wisconsin lakes as soon as the ice leaves in mid-to-late April. Most loons in Wisconsin are nesting by mid-to-late May, with eggs beginning to hatch one month later in mid-to-late June. Some pairs that begin nesting later, or who lose their first nest and try a second time, will have eggs hatching into early July. Loons typically lay only two eggs per nesting attempt. Nests with three and even four eggs have been documented, but are rare. After chick’s hatch, they stay on the nest for up to one day until the adults call them off. Once on the water, they are taken to a nursery area, which is usually a secluded bay or protected shoreline. Adult loons feed and protect the chicks until they can dive and catch their own food at approximately eight weeks of age. Adults often leave the chicks and form pre-migratory flocks in early August. Adults begin flying south in late August and early September.
