A beautiful weekend has just passed, and with temperatures hitting the mid-90s it was a little on the hot side. For those of you reading this online from far away, yes, our temperatures were warmer than Orlando, Florida. That does not happen too often, but occasionally.

This reminds me to warn fisherman that when fishing for muskies at these temperatures, you are taking a risk that you may injure your fish. You could even kill the musky. Most muskies normally live in water temperatures around 50 to 70 degrees. This past weekend surface temperatures were hitting 80 degrees in some lakes. If our hot weather continues we may consistently maintain water temperatures around 80 degrees.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments