...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of
65-70 degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95
to 100 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay
in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
A beautiful weekend has just passed, and with temperatures hitting the mid-90s it was a little on the hot side. For those of you reading this online from far away, yes, our temperatures were warmer than Orlando, Florida. That does not happen too often, but occasionally.
This reminds me to warn fisherman that when fishing for muskies at these temperatures, you are taking a risk that you may injure your fish. You could even kill the musky. Most muskies normally live in water temperatures around 50 to 70 degrees. This past weekend surface temperatures were hitting 80 degrees in some lakes. If our hot weather continues we may consistently maintain water temperatures around 80 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.