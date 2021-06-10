Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES... Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of 65-70 degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.