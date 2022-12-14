...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI
and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
are expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
A little over a week ago Joel Miller of Mystic Moose Resort went out to his woodshed to get an arm full of firewood. After grabbing the first piece of firewood, he had two eyes looking right at him. They were the eyes of a bobcat, just a few feet away from him. The animal caught Joel completely off guard. Joel slowly backed up and went into the house. The animal possibly had something wrong with him, Joel thought. It just acted a little strange. Joel decided to call the DNR. The Wildlife Biologist talked to Joel about this but decided not to do anything about the animal. Joel went back outside and noticed the animal sitting on the ice in front of his resort. He sat there for three to four hours and then left. The next day Joel tracked the animal through the neighborhood. Joel told me he thinks the bobcat may be living under one of his cabins. He said it was quite an experience.
Wow, did we have a large turnout for Pool League last Thursday evening. Fourteen players or seven teams. Everyone in the neighborhood seemed to show up for pool that night. There were some wild games and some good snacks to eat. Thanks to Jack and Maggie. When all the games had been played, First Place went to Clifford Earle and Jeff Williams. Second Place was won by me and Jack Brown. We really got lucky in a couple of our games. The TP award was won by Bill Neilson and Tom Koehler. This Thursday we do it all over again. Stop out if you have time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.