A little over a week ago Joel Miller of Mystic Moose Resort went out to his woodshed to get an arm full of firewood. After grabbing the first piece of firewood, he had two eyes looking right at him. They were the eyes of a bobcat, just a few feet away from him. The animal caught Joel completely off guard. Joel slowly backed up and went into the house. The animal possibly had something wrong with him, Joel thought. It just acted a little strange. Joel decided to call the DNR. The Wildlife Biologist talked to Joel about this but decided not to do anything about the animal. Joel went back outside and noticed the animal sitting on the ice in front of his resort. He sat there for three to four hours and then left. The next day Joel tracked the animal through the neighborhood. Joel told me he thinks the bobcat may be living under one of his cabins. He said it was quite an experience.

Wow, did we have a large turnout for Pool League last Thursday evening. Fourteen players or seven teams. Everyone in the neighborhood seemed to show up for pool that night. There were some wild games and some good snacks to eat. Thanks to Jack and Maggie. When all the games had been played, First Place went to Clifford Earle and Jeff Williams. Second Place was won by me and Jack Brown. We really got lucky in a couple of our games. The TP award was won by Bill Neilson and Tom Koehler. This Thursday we do it all over again. Stop out if you have time.

