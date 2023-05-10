TAMMY: May 6th was the Wisconsin fishing opener. The guests at Virgin Timber reported catching some walleyes and crappies. Most of the walleyes were on the smaller side between 12-14 inches. One guest noted that they caught a walleye that had not spawned yet even though the water temperature was up at 55 degrees. The general walleye spawning time is between mid-April and early May when water temperatures are 42-50 degrees.
May 4th the Moose Lake improvement association met. A few of the highlights from the meeting were that 20 hazard buoys were placed on Wednesday May 3. The last buoy to be placed is the one by the Pine Point bridge which will go in after the water flow slows down a little. It is too dangerous to put it in now. The board of directors also decided that new property owners will receive a complimentary first year membership to the MLIA. The Sue Erickson memorial bench has made it to Moose Lake and will be placed in the Big Moose campsite in June. Ethel Richter’s Moose Lake book is in the very final stages of being proofed and should be available for purchase at the MLIA Annual Meeting on July 1 at 9a a.m. The date for the Moose Lake Road cleanup has not been set yet. Most years the cleanup is around fishing opener. This year, however, because of the snow and water still on the road shoulders the cleanup has been delayed. When the shoulders are safe to walk a date for the cleanup will be set. It was announced that the Town of Round Lake has approved an additional Verizon cell tower off Highway 77 which should help the Moose Lake area with receiving better cell service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.