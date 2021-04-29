We are about to enter the month of May. Our weather has been very unpredictable, but it is not much different from any other year. In Wisconsin we must expect some cool days now and then throughout the month of April. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the Wisconsin fishing opener on Saturday brings some sunny skies and temperatures maybe in the 60s. If you have not purchased your fishing license, do it now before you forget.

This weekend we will have many news media and state legislators in town as Wisconsin Indianhead Country and the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau will be hosting the 55th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener. The Friday event will be held at the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. Things will start at 11 a.m. with the World Class Expo and Fish Fry, which will run until 2 p.m. The event is free, including the fish fry and entrance into the Hall of Fame. Several vendors will be on site and Sawyer County Outdoor Project & Education will have an information table. Many other vendors will also be set up in the parking lot.

