We are about to enter the month of May. Our weather has been very unpredictable, but it is not much different from any other year. In Wisconsin we must expect some cool days now and then throughout the month of April. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the Wisconsin fishing opener on Saturday brings some sunny skies and temperatures maybe in the 60s. If you have not purchased your fishing license, do it now before you forget.
This weekend we will have many news media and state legislators in town as Wisconsin Indianhead Country and the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau will be hosting the 55th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener. The Friday event will be held at the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. Things will start at 11 a.m. with the World Class Expo and Fish Fry, which will run until 2 p.m. The event is free, including the fish fry and entrance into the Hall of Fame. Several vendors will be on site and Sawyer County Outdoor Project & Education will have an information table. Many other vendors will also be set up in the parking lot.
Starting in May 2021, Sawyer County is expecting to receive half of the $3.2 million designated to the county from the American Rescue Plan (ARP), part of the $1.9 trillion federal relief plan approved earlier this year. The county will receive the other half of the $3.2 million in May 2022. The $3.2 million can not be used for tax relief, but how should those dollars be used?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.