(Tammy) Last week, Moose Lake received another 8 inches of snow. According to NOAA Online Weather data, as of March 11, 2023, we’ve received 72.9” of snow. Many of us full time residents are ready for warmer weather, blooming flowers and open water. The good news is Monday, March 20th was the Spring Equinox, also known as the vernal and/or March equinox, and it marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The word equinox comes from the Latin root words Aequus “Equal” and nox “night”. The equinox is the date when the sun crosses the celestial equator. At that time day, and night are approximately the same length of time. We can now look forward to longer days and more sunshine.
We still have a thick base of snow and ice to melt off before we can enjoy many of the traditional perks of spring, but it is a great time to start prepping and planning for the upcoming season of new beginnings. Snowmobile and winter sports season is winding down and open water fishing is a little over a month away, so as you are waiting for the snow to melt it is a great time to sit back and reflect on all the things we love about Moose Lake. For me, the top thing I love about Moose Lake is the true sense of community. A few weeks ago, our entire household came down with Covid and I was amazed at how many neighbors offered to help us out while we were recovering, it was very appreciated. Other reasons people have shared with me that they love about Moose Lake are the peacefulness, fishing, water sports, friends, great bars and restaurants.
