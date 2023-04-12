Tammy: It looks like spring may be on its way for us here on Moose Lake. Every year when the weather finally starts to turn we receive a visit from our local 3-legged bear. We normally know he’s around because we’ll wake up to our dumpster emptied out and trash scattered around our driveway.

Thankfully, this year our neighbors caught him on their camera’s and gave us the heads up, so we were able to strap down the lid on the dumpster before he got into it. A lot of other local wildlife are starting to move around as well. The deer are frequenting the shoulders of the roads where the snow has melted off. The raccoons are also out and about, we saw 4 in the span of 5 minutes crossing Moose Lake Rd.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments