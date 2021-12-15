Several Moose Lakers and Round Lake residents will participate this weekend in Operation Christmas. This is a wonderful event that takes place at this time of the year when we help less fortunate individuals in the Sawyer County area.

Three Hayward area churches — First Lutheran, United Methodist and Ascension Episcopal — participate in Operation Christmas, which again this year is being organized by our Town of Round Lake Clerk, Kathy McCoy. This is always a major undertaking, so I commend Kathy for her years of dedication toward this most worthwhile project.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments