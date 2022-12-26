Christmas is now behind us. It seems to arrive so quickly. Everyone, including me, is scrambling to get all their gifts bought and wrapped. Then suddenly Christmas is gone. Christmas can always be a challenge. If it is getting ready for it or like many Americans this year, trying to get from one part of the country to the other. Weather this year played a big part in our travel plans. Barb and I were planning on traveling just to Bloomer to spend Christmas Eve with our daughter and her family. We decided to stay at home because of frigid temperatures and high winds. When the weather is bad, being on the highway is not a smart thing to do. Throughout the United States this past 10 days we have had many auto accidents and some major pileups which took many lives. After hearing all about the bad weather and accidents, even though we wanted to travel to Bloomer for Christmas, something told us to stay home. Which we did. I guess we will go another day.
During Christmas many people have the desire to give and do things for other people. Jack Brown, his wife Maggie and their right-hand man Cliff Earle had a special appreciation day get-together on Christmas Eve. The event was at Louie’s Landing and was for any of their customers. This event went on from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. They served free Tom and Jerrys and many kinds of snacks. Maggie said they had a bar full throughout the afternoon. Maggie said they just wanted to thank everyone for this past year’s business, with all the support everyone gave them. It was a fun afternoon. They hope everyone enjoyed themselves and had a wonderful Christmas.
