Like hundreds of Sawyer County area residents, I spent much of last week volunteering for the Birkie. I am sure this paper will have many stories about the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race for 2021, but I hope you find this article the most rewarding, especially for one Round Lake/Moose Lake area resident.

Because of COVID-19, the Birkie had to be altered as never before. The main goal was to continue with one of America’s most popular cross-country ski races without having to cancel it. Executive Director Ben Popp of the Birkie told me that safety must always be considered the top priority. He said our skiers, volunteers and staff must always be safe.

