Each year I write about keeping yourself and family safe from Wildfires. I must always remind people that the number one cause of wildland fires in Wisconsin is Debris burning. People must be extremely careful with any outside burning even if it is a controlled burn also. Incendiary (arson), trains, equipment use, campfires, lighting & children playing with matches also account for many fire causes. We will have information on the large wildfire at Fort McCoy in next week’s news.

With spring coming and all our snow possible close to being gone, I must remind everyone to be very careful with fire. Our dead grass and brush are highly flammable at this time of the year. The low humidity that we have during this time contributes to a very dangerous situation. Debris burning is a major problem when people start to clean their property after a long winter.

