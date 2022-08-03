Recently Cindy Carmicle Manager for the LCO Men’s Shelter in Hayward called me wondering if I could again request help with locating a few bedroom dressers from my readers. The shelter is need of this type of furniture for three bedrooms in their shelter. Two years ago, some of you may remember several of you donated many pieces of furniture for the Men’s and Women’s shelter which they appreciated. If you have this type of furniture (bedroom dressers) that you can donate please give me a call for a pickup. 715-462-4448.
This past weekend my brother Tad Onarheim and one of his sons Jacob age 24 came up to visit us. They are from Round Lake Beach, Illinois. A year ago, Jacob and his younger brother Andrew came up for a few days to fish, go to the National Fishing Hall of Fame, and climb St Peters Dome with me. This year Andrew could not make it because of his work so Jacob thought that he and his dad would come by themselves. On this years to-do list, was to go to Copper Falls State Park. We talked about visiting it last year, but we ran out of time. When they told me that they had picked this past weekend to visit I said we must also go the Lumber Jack World Championships. They agreed to do that, so we were looking forward to a busy weekend.
