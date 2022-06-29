...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Fog will affect Price county, Sawyer county, and southern Ashland
and Iron counties this morning. Areas of dense fog will be
possible. Visibilities may temporarily drop to one half to one
quarter of a mile at times. If you are traveling tonight, be sure
to slow down and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.
Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog is
expected to lift within an hour or two of sunrise.
This time of the year I hear many fishermen on Moose Lake are complaining about how hard it is to catch fish because of the mayfly hatch that goes on not just hear but all throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota & even in NW Ontario. There are many different types of mayflies but one that was brought to my attention by Don Rossiter was the Hexagenia mayfly. This is the second largest mayfly in north America. A guest of ours at the resort several years ago shared a video clip that he put together for the TV station that he worked for in La Crosse. It was all about the mayfly hatch. He showed snowplow trucks equipped with huge round brushes mounted on the front of the truck sweeping dead mayflies off the I-94 bridge that ran over the Mississippi River. They were that thick on the highway. In fact, he said it became very slippery on the bridge because of all the mayflies.
Let’s look at it this way. The mayfly and other insect hatches are often thought of in an extremely negative manner by summertime fishermen who fail to produce satisfactory results when these forage abundances occur. Common thought is that fish gorge themselves on the heavy presence of insects and become too “full” to eat any more.
