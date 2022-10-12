Recently the Round Lake Fire Department sponsored an Aircraft Landing Zone training class. This training was held Tuesday September 27 at the Round Lake Fire Station on Highway A. Just over 30 firefighters, EMTs, Law Enforcement officers, and First Responders attended the training that was presented by North Memorial Air Care. The class started at 6 PM with an excellent power point presentation by Flight Nurse/Critical Care Paramedic Becky Dillon. She covered the criteria for a trauma patient needing air care. Also, when you should call a Medical Helicopter for a patient with a medical emergency such as a heart attack or a stroke. After the classroom session was completed we went outside to greet the crew that was about to land. Pilot Micah Rockwell and his crew Sandy Bushey, registered nurse, and Tim Howie, paramedic. We noticed that they were approaching from the west with their helicopter which is called Air Care 6 out of Siren. As they approached they circled the Round Lake Town Hall twice checking out the landing area. They were always in radio communication with our Landing Zone Chief. Within minutes they were on the ground. They then shut down the helicopter and put on an exceptionally good presentation of the helicopter. They also talked about the area that North Memorial covers. Their Emergency Air Service has seven different base stations throughout NW Wisconsin and East Central Minnesota. Their base station is in Siren. The pilot Micah told us that his helicopter can fly at a speed of 200 MPH. He said it is one of the fastest in the area. Our class had many questions for the crew. The presentation was remarkably interesting with many good comments by many students. The Round Lake town hall is equipped with a windsock high above all buildings to give any pilot the wind direction upon landing. A big thank you is extended to the crew for setting up this most valuable training.
On September 20, 2022, the Round Lake Fire Department received notification of our Fire Department successfully receiving a grant, for which we applied. The letter that we received reads like this. To the Town of Round Lake (Round Lake Fire /Rescue. Dear Service Director: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health, Office of Preparedness and Emergency Healthcare’s Ems Section is pleased to notify you of your EMS Flex Grant award in the amount of $113,540. The initial payment of half the award amount will be distributed beginning Sept. 30,2022. The remaining award balance will be distributed after successful submission of budget and progress reports. All awarded funds must be spent by Sept. 23, 2023.
