Back on December 29 th the two-sided reflective Smokey Bear figure that mounts on the inside of the DNR Fire danger sign was stolen by vandals. This sign was located on the corner of Hwy. A and Moose Lake Road. Out of the generosity of her heart Christine Christison and her husband set up a donation fund to replace the five foot high Smokey figure. To replace the Smokey Bear figure, it will cost over $500 which will include shipping. We are only about half way there to our goal of $500. If you would like to donate to the Smokey Bear Fund please Stop into Christina’s Y-Pines on Hwy S in the Moose Lake area. Let’s show Christina that we can reach our goal, because of all the effort she has put into this project. She has been trying to raise enough money to replace Smokey for a few months now. Thank you very much Christina for what you have done. There is no insurance to pay for the replacement of Smokey.
Now here is what happened to Smokey. On the morning of December 30 one of our firefighters noticed the Smokey Bear figure was gone from the Fire Danger sign. The theft of Smokey Bear was turned over to the Sawyer County Sheriffs office. One of our firefighters did a little investigation of his own. He found footprints in the snow leading from the road (Hwy A) up to the sign. The person or persons had trouble releasing the sign from one of its fasteners. The person then just broke the fastener. The word was put out throughout the Moose Lake / Round Lake area about the thief that stole Smokey. As of today, we have received no tips as of yet. We are still asking for your help in this matter. If anyone has any information on this theft please call our Fire Chief Mike Schmidt at 715-492-0211. We are hoping that someone may have seen something but just has not come forward yet. Thank you for your help in trying to find Smokey and bring him back to do his important work on the level of our fire danger for our area this spring.
