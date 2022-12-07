...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches and possible local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially
limited visibility on roadways for the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Pool League last Thursday the 1st of December started out with eight participants or four teams. Just to get everyone up to speed here are the names of some of our many players that play pool with us during the winter. Last Thursday we had Scott and Laura Gilkey, Mike Williams, Clifford Earle, Jack Brown, Brad Daywitt, Joan Linahon and Dean Broberg. Keep in mind that players do not have to play every week. You come when you can and just have fun. We draw names every week to see who our teams are. Every week you normally play with someone different. We are always looking for players who just want to have fun. We play every Thursday at 6:30 PM at Louie’s Landing. Now for this week’s results. On Thursday December 1 st Mike Williams and Scott Gilkey took first place. Second place was the team of Clifford Earle and Dean Broberg. Our TP award (last place) went to Joan Linahon and Laura Gilkey. In case you forget what TP stands for, it’s Toilet Paper. If you lose you get a roll to take home, compliments of Jack.
Tammy Reports: Thanksgiving week, rifle hunting season is a busy time around Moose Lake. The guests at Virgin Timber Resort had a lot to be thankful for this year. Two of our first-time hunters both got beautiful bucks and the remainder of our guests harvested 3 more bucks and 1 doe. Thanksgiving Day gave us some warmer temperatures which allowed one of our guests to take his five-year-old daughter out to his blind. They had been sitting for about an hour when a doe strolled by and after talking about how the deer are giving their lives to provide us with food his daughter was okay with him shooting the deer. The two then processed the deer and his daughter was very proud of their hunt. It was a magical father/daughter moment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.