...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
It is always nice to see old friends. That is what happened to me this past weekend when I worked the Eau Claire Sport Show, the last fishing/hunting sport show in our area for this spring. As some of you know, I grew up in Eau Claire and had my career with the Eau Claire Fire Department, so I met many old friends and co-workers this past weekend.
Yes, I was trying to get all of them to visit Hayward this summer. The show had 10 Canadian fishing lodges represented, along with many from Wisconsin, and offered many speakers, live animals and different demonstrations. I enjoyed seeing five of my eight grandchildren, all wanting me to take them fishing this spring. Everyone I talked to at the show wanted the snow to disappear and the lakes to open.
