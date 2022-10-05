...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Continued from last week. (Moose Hunting and fishing in Canada) On the fourth day we did something different. Mike flew two of our hunters into the Misehkow River which is located five minutes by air north of Coles Lake where we were staying. This is the easiest way to get to this area unless you walk which is a long portage. Mike does have a boat and motor on the river for his guests that do want to walk to the river.
After dropping off our two hunters they then took this boat up stream to a low water swampy area that does hold moose. The two guys put themselves at opposite end of this area. One of the men named Brendon started to call hopping that a bull moose would be able to hear him. After about two hours, suddenly they both heard one call back to them. Then they responded to the moose.
