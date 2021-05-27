...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Moose Lake residents in the past have been very generous with helping other people. The fire service, the ambulance service, Moose Lake Fest and the Moose Lake Improvement Association have benefitted from their generosity.
Last October Marilyn Karns moved back to her hometown of King William, Virginia. She was unable to, nor did she want to, move all her furniture that she had here in her Moose Lake home. Marilyn asked me at that time if I knew of anyone who could use several items of furniture that she would give away. I told her that I would contact some people to see what I could do.
