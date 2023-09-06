(Tammy) The (MLIA) Moose Lake Improvement Association Board of Directors met for their monthly meeting at Louie’s on Saturday September 2. Mike Feldner reported on Fire Department updates. The chassis for the new fire truck has been delivered to the manufacture to be finished. We hope to see it sometime in 2024. The Department will now start to buy equipment to outfit the truck. Money for this is coming from the Round Lake Fire Department Auxiliary who for the past number of years has raised funds for this. Speaking of the Auxiliary, they will have a meeting Sept. 12, at 3:30 PM at the Town Hall to go over this year’s Fire Department picnic, it is open to all, please come and join us. The Fire Department has just received two FIDO Bags from the Fetch Foundation. These bags carry first aid supplies for pets. This includes oxygen masks for both dogs and cats. One bag will be at Station one at Moose Lake on our Rescue Truck and one will be located at Station two on Hwy. A on our main line Engine. Let us hope we never have to use them. The Department along with the Town Board has our EOP (Emergency Operation Plan) finished, along with some extra information will be put in binders and go to all Board Members, Fire Stations, Town Hall, and Town Garage. This plan deals with most problems we might face like fires, floods, ice, and wind. Again, let us hope we never have to use it.
Remember the Fire Department is always looking for new members, young, old, male, female. There are many roles to fill, if interested and want to learn more call Chief Mike Schmidt at 715-462-3817 or any Department member.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers regarding an appeal by over 200 residents of the Town of Hayward to hold a special meeting regarding authorization given at the town's annual meeting in April with less than 40 in attendance where up to $15 million was authorized for a new town building.
