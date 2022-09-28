The tenth annual Youth Conservation Alliance (YCA) Youth Musky Hunt is now behind us. The YCA sponsors this event each year. The YCA was founded by Kevin Bushnick and originally based out of Illinois but presently is based in Hayward WI. The YCA places a major emphasis on teaching children about the environment through fishing and hunting activities. Kevin said, “we do this not only to ensure the future of these family-oriented sports, but also to provide kids with a tremendous opportunity forenvironmental education outside of the classroom.”

The one program that the YCA sponsors annually, is the Youth Musky Hunt on Moose Lake. This event is led by Kevin who is also the Chairman of the Youth Conservation Alliance, which is built to teach kids about the environment through fishing. The YCA is 100% Youth & Family focused organization.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments