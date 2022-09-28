...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will likely remain above
freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The tenth annual Youth Conservation Alliance (YCA) Youth Musky Hunt is now behind us. The YCA sponsors this event each year. The YCA was founded by Kevin Bushnick and originally based out of Illinois but presently is based in Hayward WI. The YCA places a major emphasis on teaching children about the environment through fishing and hunting activities. Kevin said, “we do this not only to ensure the future of these family-oriented sports, but also to provide kids with a tremendous opportunity forenvironmental education outside of the classroom.”
The one program that the YCA sponsors annually, is the Youth Musky Hunt on Moose Lake. This event is led by Kevin who is also the Chairman of the Youth Conservation Alliance, which is built to teach kids about the environment through fishing. The YCA is 100% Youth & Family focused organization.
