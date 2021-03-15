Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... Near critical fire weather conditions will occur across portions of northern Wisconsin this afternoon into early evening in snow free areas. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 18 to 25 percent and east to southeast winds will gust to around 20 to 25 mph across Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties. These conditions will occur between noon and 6 pm today. There will be a chance for light rain or light snow later in the afternoon and evening which will cause the humidity values to increase from south to north.