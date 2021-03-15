Many snowmobilers have been talking about the end of the snowmobiling season. We may get a good storm yet, but the lakes are looking dangerous in many areas. In fact, I have noticed spots opening up on several lakes, making ice conditions very dangerous.

Many of these areas may have possible springs or moving water that has thin ice throughout the winter. This time of the year it does not take too much warm weather to open things up. We had an area like this in front of Mystic Moose Resort when we owned it. In fact, Dave Sanders fell through this spot several years ago. I am sure Dave will never forget that experience.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments