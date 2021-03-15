...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Near critical fire weather conditions will occur across portions
of northern Wisconsin this afternoon into early evening in snow
free areas. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 18 to
25 percent and east to southeast winds will gust to around 20 to
25 mph across Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
These conditions will occur between noon and 6 pm today. There
will be a chance for light rain or light snow later in the
afternoon and evening which will cause the humidity values to
increase from south to north.
Many snowmobilers have been talking about the end of the snowmobiling season. We may get a good storm yet, but the lakes are looking dangerous in many areas. In fact, I have noticed spots opening up on several lakes, making ice conditions very dangerous.
Many of these areas may have possible springs or moving water that has thin ice throughout the winter. This time of the year it does not take too much warm weather to open things up. We had an area like this in front of Mystic Moose Resort when we owned it. In fact, Dave Sanders fell through this spot several years ago. I am sure Dave will never forget that experience.
