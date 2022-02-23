The American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race is all set for this week. Many events are taking place beginning this Wednesday and running throughout the rest of the week. Moose Lake and the Town of Round Lake have several volunteers helping with the many events, and the Round Lake Fire Department is also involved.
We will have our rescue Kubota and rescue sled at the Gravel Pit Aid Station ready for deployment if needed. The rescue sled is a rapid response vehicle allowing an EMT to respond quickly to the scene of an injured skier. The Kubota is then available to transport the injured person to one of our first aid stations. From there, the injured person can be transported by ambulance or vehicle to the hospital or elsewhere.
The logistics of putting the medical portion of this major event together are remarkable. The organization and management are challenging. Mark Gritzmacher of Round Lake and Les Luder have their hands full but are doing a fantastic job. The number of medical volunteers that are required at the Gravel Pit Aid Station (that I manage) is amazing. We’ll have at least six trained medical personnel available during the Kortelopet on Friday, Feb. 25.
For Saturday’s Birkebeiner race we have 10 trained EMTs and nurses, and we will have shuttle drivers and an ambulance on duty both days. There will also be many volunteers helping with handing out energy drinks and water, and assisting skiers with anything they may need, and this is just one aid station. There will be nine such stations during both races, requiring hundreds of volunteers. Birkie week truly is a community effort.
On Sunday afternoon several Round Lake residents, a few from the Moose Lake area along with family members and friends from as far away as Florida arrived at Treeland’s Resort for a retirement/birthday party for Cheryl Treland. Cheryl turned 70 and felt it was time to retire from the family resort.
The Treland family has been in the resort business for close to 100 years. Cheryl grew up in the business and has spent many years doing what she really loves. She is really a go-getter. The party Sunday afternoon was a surprise to Cheryl. A lot of tasty food was served, and everyone enjoyed themselves very much, myself included.
Six teams competed in pool League at Louie’s last Thursday, with competition lasting until near midnight. First place went to Cliff Earle and Scott Resh, second place went to Dean Broberg and Randy Bergett and the TP award went to Sherri Resh and Drew Berkett. Everyone had a fun time, except for having to play past several people’s bedtimes.
More on First Aid
A stroke is considered a brain attack, according to the American Heart Association, and can be life-threatening. Thousands of people die from strokes every year. In fact, someone dies from a stroke every four minutes in the U.S. Strokes also are the leading cause of serious long-term disability.
When a person experiences a stroke they may have slurred speech, they may unequal grip strength in their hands. Also the push and pull with their feet may not be of equal strength. Ask them to hold both arms in front with their eyes closed; one arm may drift downward. If this happens call 911. Make sure not to give them anything by mouth and be sure to keep them breathing or you may have to do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
There are many different types of seizures. The tonic-clonic seizure, or what was called the grand mal, can be very scary. This type of seizure produces bilateral, convulsive muscle contractions. This seizure is most often associated with epilepsy and in general is the most common seizure associated with metabolic imbalances.
There is a danger with this type of seizure for a patient to swallow the tongue. They may bite it and could develop an airway problem. In these situations you should not restrain the victim; just make sure they do not harm themselves. Cradle the head so they do not hit it. Call 911. The seizure should last for only a brief period. There are also several other types of seizures that are not violent.
This week’s birthday greetings go out to Gina Marie Richter on Feb. 24, Debbie Laier on the 25th, Barb Figlewicz on the 27th and our good friend Sara Miller on March 1. Anniversaries are celebrated this week by Dick and Sue Kruckenberg on Feb. 25 and Jan Stapleton and Joe Dwyer on March 1.
That is all for this week. Enjoy your week. Make sure you take in some of the Birke events. Go Birkie!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
