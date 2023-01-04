(Tammy says), Happy New Year Moose Lakers. The New Year is a great opportunity for a fresh start and many of us set resolutions on this day in hopes of bettering ourselves. The motivation to stick to those resolutions, though, tends to fade quickly as life likes to throw curve balls at us. So how do you set a resolution and stick to it? One of the top tips to keep a resolution is to make sure it is realistic. Once you have picked a goal you feel you can achieve, the next step is to set smaller goals so you can track your progress and celebrate your milestones. Another great way to make sure you can stick to your resolution is to make it fun. If your resolution is to fish more, that is an easy one to make fun of, but what if it’s the dreaded losing weight goal? Believe it or not, even with that goal you can make it fun. It can be an opportunity to get more creative in the kitchen or start with a physical activity you enjoy.

Last week the snowmobiling community and clubs were in full force working on the trails to clean them up from our recent storms and get them ready for what will hopefully be a great season. The Sawyer County trails were able to open with caution on December 29. Unfortunately, the first weekend of snowmobiling also brought out emergency calls for accidents. JB’s Moose Lake Shack was the staging area for an accident resulting in a fractured leg near Moose Lake on the first day of the season.The Wisconsin DNR lists their safety tips on their website with the number one tip as staying alcohol-free until your ride is over. Additional safety tips include staying on marked trails, always wearing a helmet, dressing appropriately, slowing down and using extra caution at night. It is also a requirement for anyone born on or after January 1, 1985, and who is at least 12 years old to complete a snowmobile safety course. Course information can be found on the WI DNR’s website.

