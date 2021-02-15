...One Last Night of Dangerous Cold...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Brrrrr. It was -35 Monday morning at Moose Lake. Cold weather is all around us and it looks like it may stay with us until at least Thursday. If the weather forecast is correct, things may change a little by the end of the week.
This past weekend my friend Rob Sparhawk and I went to the Vintage Snowmobile ride in Winter, a fundraiser for the Winter Huskies Snowmobile Club. We both wanted to ride but at 7 a.m. we backed out because of the cold, but in spite of the weather they had about 80 riders. There were many fine-looking machines from as far back as the 60s. Yes, a few that broke down and had to be towed and then hauled away, but that is to be expected. At 4 p.m. they had a delicious chicken dinner that was included in the ride.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
