Record columnist Jim Onarheim, proud great-uncle of Kenley Price of Augusta, snapped this photo of 9-year-old Kenley, who shot the 11-point buck on the final day of the gun deer season. She was hunting under the DNR mentor program with her father as her mentor.
The 2021 deer gun season is over. I spoke with several hunters who were a little disappointed with the lack of deer they saw. Some hunters spent several days in the woods to not even see one deer, doe or buck.
Jack at Louie’s Landing had 75 people sign up on his Buck Board. As of Sunday afternoon, only nine deer were registered. The nine people who shot a buck in the Moose Lake area were, Ed Metcalf, a 4-pointer; Nate Metcalf, a spike; Tim Casper, a nice 8-pointer, Nick Casper, a 7-pointer; Brad Archambeau, a 6-pointer; Kelly Archambeau, a beautiful 8-pointer; Joe Bubenzer, a 7-pointer; Pat House, a 4-pointer; and Jack Brown shot a spike.
